JUL 30, 2014: It marked the end of an era as our printers and collators produced the very last edition of the Bermuda Sun.

JUL 30, 2014: It marked the end of an era as our printers and collators produced the very last edition of the Bermuda Sun.

Bermuda shark encounter off John Smith's Bay 18 JULY, 2014: A video has surfaced on Youtube of a reef shark swimming just off John Smith's Bay. A pair of swimmers were out hunting lionfish when they spotted the animal swimming towards them. One said he used his spear several times to warn the shark off before climbing out of the water. According to a satellite image edited into the film, the shark encounter took place around 300 metres off shore.

18 JULY, 2014: A video has surfaced on Youtube of a reef shark swimming just off John Smith's Bay. A pair of swimmers were out hunting lionfish when they spotted the animal swimming towards them. One said he used his spear several times to warn the shark off before climbing out of the water. According to a satellite image edited into the film, the shark encounter took place around 300 metres off shore.

PLP march on Government House JUL 15, 2014: Bermuda Sun captured the crowds on video during Tuesday's protest march on video, including speeches by PLP leader Marc Bean on the steps of Government House. The Progressive Labour Party lead the march on Government House following Governor George Fergusson's decision not to set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate historical land purchases.

JUL 15, 2014: Bermuda Sun captured the crowds on video during Tuesday's protest march on video, including speeches by PLP leader Marc Bean on the steps of Government House. The Progressive Labour Party lead the march on Government House following Governor George Fergusson's decision not to set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate historical land purchases.